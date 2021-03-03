Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,992 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

