ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,650 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,719.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,334. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

