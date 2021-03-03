ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,648 shares of company stock worth $159,211,605. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $797.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

