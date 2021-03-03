ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 43,812 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

