ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.