ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 153,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $9,079,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fox Factory by 181.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

