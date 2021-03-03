ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

