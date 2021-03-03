ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 133.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1,771.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 182,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 106.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

