ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 118.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.