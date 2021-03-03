ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

