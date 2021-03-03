ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.