ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,645 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.