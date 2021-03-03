ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,101 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $126,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

