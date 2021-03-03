ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 776 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

AAP stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

