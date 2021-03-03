ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,456 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Neogen by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.