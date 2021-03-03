ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.