ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

