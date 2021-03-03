ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

