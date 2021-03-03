ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Neogen by 44.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Neogen by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Neogen by 205.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

