ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 92.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 77.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

