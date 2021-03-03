ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

