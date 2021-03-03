ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

