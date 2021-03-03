ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

