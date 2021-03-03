ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 240,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

