ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LiveRamp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

