ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

