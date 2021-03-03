ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

