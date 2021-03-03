ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCOM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $24,267,000.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

