ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

