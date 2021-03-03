ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

