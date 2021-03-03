ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 765,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

