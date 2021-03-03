ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,218,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -301.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.