ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

FOXF opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

