ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

