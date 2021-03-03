ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,674,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

BEAM stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.57. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

