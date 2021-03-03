ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $124.72.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

