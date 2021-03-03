ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 13,050 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 52.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 78,072 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.