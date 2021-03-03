ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

