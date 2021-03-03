ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $260,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HWM stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.