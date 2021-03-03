ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 433,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.