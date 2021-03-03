ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

