ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Q2 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock valued at $20,455,776. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.