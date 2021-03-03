ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,392,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,605,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,023,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.