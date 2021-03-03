Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $3.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $28.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

