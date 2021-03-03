Provention Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 98,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

