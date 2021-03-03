Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.18

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 5327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

