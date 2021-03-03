ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0010

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 183.1% higher against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $181,514.22 and approximately $10.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.00442722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.69 or 0.04243446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,609,779 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.