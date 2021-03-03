Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

NYSE:PRU opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -247.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

