Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRU traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,484.50 ($19.40). 7,073,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,687. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.40. The company has a market cap of £38.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,431.73 ($18.71).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

