PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

